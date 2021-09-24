A Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly battering his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Dontrail Austin, 25, reportedly assaulted the victim at her residence after trying to take her phone from her. The victim refused to give the phone to him, at which Austin began punching her in the head multiple times, the affidavit states.
A friend of the victim, who was in the residence at the time, tried to pull Austin off of the victim, and Austin elbowed her in the head and pulled her hair. The victim tried to run out of the residence, but Austin refused to let her leave and continued hitting her, according to the affidavit.
Officers arrived at the residence and spoke with Austin, who denied battering the victim and claimed she attacked him. Police searched Austin and found spice in his pants pocket, which Austin claimed was planted there, the affidavit states.
Austin was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was charged with criminal confinement with bodily injury, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.