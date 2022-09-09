The woman previously charged with stalking and intimidating Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds was arrested in her home Thursday.
Lindsey Baker, 40, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violating her work release by Tippecanoe County Community Corrections surveillance officers, according to daily jail logs. TCCC Executive Director Jason Huber said officers found her drinking alcohol in her home while conducting a routine surveillance check. They arrested her and took her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
Huber said she’s no longer in the community corrections program and that he doesn’t know how long she will be in jail. She has no bond, according to online jail logs.
Baker was placed in community corrections after she was charged on Feb. 7 with two felony counts of stalking and one felony count of intimidation.
Gearlds, 37, filed a protection order against Baker on Sept. 29, which alleged that her "acquaintance" Baker repeatedly sent messages via email and social media to Gearlds and her family members from July to September, according to court documents affiliated with the protection order.
This is the second protection order Gearlds has filed against Baker, The Exponent previously reported. The first was in Marion County in 2013, which expired in 2018.
Indiana State Police detectives spoke with Baker in July 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit. Baker admitted she "had been contacting Gearlds but did not intend to harm her." Eight days later, Gearlds told police she started getting threatening emails from another account that she believed Baker was behind "based on the context."
Some of those emails included mentions of “shooting Gearlds through the heart.”
Gearlds played basketball for Purdue between 2004 and 2007, and Baker was a team manager during the 2004-2005 season.