A 19-year-old Lafayette woman was allegedly angry about an ended relationship when she chased down a car near Franciscan Hospital on Creasy Lane on Wednesday afternoon and terrorized two women with a knife in front of witnesses, police say.
Brynna Simone Ferguson, of the 1400 block of North 16th Street, was charged Thursday with seven felonies and three misdemeanors, including criminal confinement, intimidation, battery and domestic battery.
Hospital security guards called police about 4:30 p.m. when they and other witnesses saw Ferguson stop a vehicle with her own in the parking lot, leave her car with a knife and threaten two women in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
An officer tried to intervene, "but Ferguson fought him and continued screaming while (he) placed her on the ground until she was handcuffed," the affidavit said. "Ferguson continued to struggle and scream while officers placed her in the rear of a squad car."
The former girlfriend told police they had been in a relationship "but Ferguson did not want to let it go." She and another woman had been driving from a nearby apartment complex when Ferguson forced them to stop by blocking their car with theirs twice. The other woman said she did not know Ferguson.
Another witness said she tried to stop Ferguson by standing between her and the car but that Ferguson also struck her several times, and police arrived shortly afterward.
Another witness said she heard Ferguson say "she was going to kick her ass," referring to the second woman, according to the affidavit, and was "beating on the car to get in while yelling and making threats."
Ferguson entered into a diversion agreement earlier this summer in a domestic battery and strangulation case involving the former girlfriend, whom she had agreed not to harass, threaten or physically abuse as a condition. A separate theft case had also been dismissed under that agreement.
Trial has been set for March 21. Ferguson has been released from the Tippecanoe County Jail on $1,500 cash bond, records show.