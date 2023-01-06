The Indiana Election Commission unanimously voted Thursday to adopt an order supporting claims by voter advocates that the Tippecanoe County Board of Elections and Registration was improperly processing voter registration forms in violation of state and federal law.
In July, Common Cause Indiana and the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette filed a complaint with the co-directors of the Indiana Election Division to notify them of violations of voter registration laws by TBER, according to documents. The complaint asked that the violations be addressed through the adoption of an order by the bipartisan Indiana Election Commission requiring the board to comply with voter registration laws.
An investigation by the election division supported the complaint filed by the voter advocacy organizations. An IED official documented seven instances where the county violated the Help America Vote Act by requiring first-time registrants whose applications were hand-delivered to provide additional proof of residency documentation before the applications would be finalized, according to a news release from Common Cause. The board found it was a training issue rather than a policy directive.
State and federal law generally requires additional documentation only when a voter registration application is delivered through the mail. Members of Common Cause and the League of Women Voters expressed concern about potential disenfranchisement given that young first-time voters, including young people of color, are less likely to have this additional documentation that is not required by law.
The IED investigation concluded that the board staff corrected those violations in March, although the Tippecanoe board officials maintained "publicly that they were complying with all voter registration laws," the news release said. "During the investigation, IED staff asked county officials who made the decision to correct the records and why it was done but those questions were left unanswered."
In its order, the IEC directs the board to update its training materials to ensure its staff legally processes hand-delivered voter registration forms and to retrain staff on how to correctly enter new voters into the statewide voter registration system.
“We are pleased with the actions taken by the Indiana Election Commission today to ensure that voter registrations in Tippecanoe County be processed as prescribed in state and federal law,” Ken Jones, chair of the LWVGL Voter Services Committee, said in the release.
Julia Vaughn, Common Cause Indiana executive director, said in the release, “We appreciate the Indiana Election Division conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and the Indiana Election Commission taking action to ensure our voting laws are consistently and fairly applied across the state.”