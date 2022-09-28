Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello released the name of the gunman who shot one person then himself in the Subaru automotive plant parking lot Monday evening.
John Jones, 57, shot Mindy Donovan, 36, in the parking lot about 4:15 p.m., then shot himself in the head after fleeing the immediate area.
Donovan was last reported by Lafayette police to be in critical condition in an Indianapolis-area hospital after suffering a bullet wound to the head.
Police say Donovan and Jones were in a previous relationship, and the shooting was a targeted domestic dispute.