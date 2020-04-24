After receiving over $11.1 million in federal grant money, CityBus has reached an agreement with the local union representing bus drivers and mechanics to offer back pay to workers laid off before March 30.
But the union’s president said back pay was a given and has requested the addition of hazard pay to acknowledge the risk drivers assume.
On Wednesday night, the public transit organization’s board of directors agreed with Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1741 to “make whole drivers who were involuntarily laid off as of March 30,” CityBus General Manager Martin Sennett said.
Around 30 drivers will be compensated for the weeks they did not work and will maintain their health insurance plans through the company, Sennett said. The drivers will resume work Monday.
CityBus also agreed to additional benefits for all employees.
“We’ve allowed the drivers to work 32 hours and get paid for 40,” Sennett said. “This way it reduces the number of hours they have to sit behind the wheel, which reduces their exposure.”
Sennett said a shortage of maintenance workers forced CityBus to raise scheduling requirements for mechanics and engineers from 32 hours to 40 hours a week. Those who work the updated 40-hour weeks will be paid for 48 hours.
Employees who have COVID-19-related illnesses will be allowed 40 additional hours of sick pay, Sennett said.
The union president tried to negotiate hazard pay for drivers, but the groups did not reach an agreement at Wednesday night’s board meeting.
“It was determined that was not the place and time to negotiate,” Sennett said. “You don’t do that at a public meeting. We sat down with the union (April 17) and explained what was going on. They seemed happy.”
Derek Streeter, the union president, stressed that Wednesday night’s discussions were separate from normal collective bargaining agreements, which occur annually in July. The money allocated by the federal government for coronavirus relief was meant to pay workers, he said in an interview.
“This money was meant for us. It’s meant for wages, it’s meant for operating expenses,” he said. “And they’re the middleman that withheld that resource and that money from us. It was meant to give relief to people who were out of work.”
After Congress passed a $2.2 trillion federal relief package, known as the CARES act, on March 27, Sennett said talks with the local branch of the ATU began. Layoff notices had been sent on March 23, and about 30 drivers were temporarily laid off effective March 30.
The act allocated $11.1 million in funds to CityBus to weather coronavirus-related expenses and maintain operations. The agency is not in possession of the money, but must prove eligible expenses to draw from the fund.
The plan was always to rehire workers on April 27, but the federal money prompted the union to demand pay to workers who’d been furloughed. Streeter said he asked for $5 pay raises on top of the back pay because drivers are “the front line before the front line,” driving in confined spaces with people who are potentially infected with COVID-19.
The CityBus Board of Directors, made up of members appointed by the mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette to oversee the organization, was mostly dismissive of the proposal, Streeter said. Its members deferred to the general manager, who Streeter said “attacked my proposition.”
“A CityBus board member began a discussion about it and said it was worth talking about,” he said. “As soon as he did it, the general manager stopped him and told him this was not the time to talk about it.”
The general manager said paying drivers for eight more hours than they’re scheduled to work is equivalent to a $5 raise from the average hourly wage and represents one form of hazard pay. Though Streeter is supportive of this provision, which the board of directors passed, he said it is not as definitive as an hourly pay raise.
CityBus is being conservative with the $11.1 million because it may need to last the company three or more years, Sennett said.
The company has suffered a 95% decrease in ridership since mid-March, causing revenues from bus fares to plummet. Magnifying the decrease, CityBus began allowing all passengers to ride free of cost on March 27 and has said it plans to do so for the duration of the governor's stay-at-home order.
Sennett expects the downward trend in ridership to continue as people remain at home or unemployed.
Government funding, which represents 70% of the transit company’s $13- to $14-million annual operating budget, is expected to drop because Tippecanoe County income taxes and state spending will be reduced dramatically. The grant money is being used to fill in the holes.
“We’re going to try to spread (the money) out over three to six years,” Sennett said. “As things get better, we’ll need less. But the question is, when are things gonna get better?”
The union workers understand the threat of uncertainty, Streeter said. Advertising sales and ridership are likely to continue to decline. Busing contracts with Purdue and the swath of nearby apartment complexes are up in the air. But the pay raise Streeter is seeking would represent a small fraction of the total grant money, he said.
“It’s less than 1%,” he said. “And also, the stimulus money is stimulus money: It’s not meant for two years down the road. It’s meant for now.”
The pay raise is but one grievance the union has aired throughout the crisis, Streeter said. Drivers asked passengers to enter and exit through the rear doors to prevent close contact before the organization officially implemented the policy. CityBus asked drivers to clean buses, but they refused because a lack of personal protective equipment made the job risky.
“Everything has just been slow,” Streeter said. “They’ve been behind on every measure possible that would increase the safety of the operator.”
Management has stepped up since the early stages of the ordeal, the union president conceded. Drivers are now provided with gloves and hand sanitizer, and rear-door entry and exit is an official policy. The maintenance department has installed plexiglass barriers to isolate drivers, the general manager said.
“We have to take our blinders off at some point and look at the big picture, and find a balance between keeping our employees happy and keeping our riders and taxpayers happy,” Sennett said. “It’s never an easy balancing act when you are in a public health emergency.”
The union plans to continue questioning local politicians and public officials about hazard pay. Many of the agreements made with the board of directors have been sought for more than a month.
One CityBus driver has contracted the coronavirus, according to previous Exponent reporting, but Streeter said that concern for drivers is still understated.
“It’s just a dispute over right and wrong,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they want to give us relief in a time of great anxiety and upheaval?”