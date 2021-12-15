Jennifer Teising walked out of Tippecanoe Superior Court 5 today, chatting cheerfully with her defense attorney, her smile showing through her blue surgical mask. The scene would almost suggest that Teising was found not guilty of the 21 counts of Level 6 felony theft on which she was indicted in May.
But Judge Kirsten McVey still hasn't decided Teising's fate. A verdict will be delivered at a later status hearing, which has not been set.
Teising didn't testify during the two-and-a-half-day trial. In fact, her defense attorney, Karen Celestino Horseman, didn't call any witnesses to the stand.
"The burden is not on the defendant to prove anything," Celestino said in the main lobby of the courthouse afterward. "The burden is on the state to prove it beyond any reasonable doubt. That is a heavy burden, and we just didn't think that burden had been met."
The "it" she referred to was whether former Wabash Township Trustee Teising had clear intention of returning to and living in West Lafayette between June 2020 and March.
During that time, Teising sold her house, rented a travel trailer and spent extended stays in many locations, including Anderson, Indiana, and Panama City, Florida, according to several witnesses. She also moved some of her belongings into a new house on 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette.
She leased a portion of that house from ex-boyfriend and Purdue professor Greg Michalksi and paid him $500 monthly rent, Michalski testified Tuesday. Teising was the one to suggest paying rent, so she could prove her residence in the township, he said.
Teising was indicted by a grand jury on May 12 on 20 charges of felony theft totaling $21,346.20, a result of her collecting paychecks while allegedly failing to meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26.
Deputy prosecutor Natasha Corbett, citing Indiana statutes 3-3-2 and 3-5-5-1, argued that Teising's extended absences, namely her indefinite stay in Florida, voided her residence in Indiana.
"She knew that by moving out of Wabash Township," Corbett said, "she was forfeiting her residence."
Celestino-Horseman argued that Teising's residence never changed.
She said Teising established a residence on Knox Drive when she changed her driver's license and voter registration to that address, and she provided it to the bank for her bills. The travel trailer in question was also registered to that address.
Because she never established a separate residence after that, her residence remained at Knox Drive. Citing the case law of the State Election Board vs. Bayh, Celestino-Horseman said once a permanent residence is required, it remains one's residence until a new one is established.
She suggested that when deciding the case, the court considered "domicile," a person's legal address, rather than "residence." For the same reasons listed above, she said, Teising's domicile never changed from Knox Drive.
Corbett cited the case of Charlie White vs. the State of Indiana, in which then-Secretary of State White was found guilty of theft after he moved outside his voter precinct while still collecting a paycheck. She argued the same situation applies here.
Celestino-Horseman disagreed, saying that White was removed because he concealed his address from his community, whereas Teising did nothing to hide her location. Instead, she said, Teising shared her location with then-Fire Chief Ed Ward, so he and other members of the township board could know where she was at all times.
Corbett rebutted that Teising never properly told anyone where she was or when she was coming back. If Teising was being open about her residence, Corbett said, she wouldn't have gone to the lengths of creating a "paper trail" to show she was living in West Lafayette, even though her phone records showed she spent only 18% of her time there between June and March, as opposed to 40% of her time spent in Anderson and Florida.
"She knew what she was doing was wrong, and she took steps to cover it up," the prosecutor said. "She had to take steps to ensure her residence."
Teising told Ward she wanted to resign, sell her home and move to Florida, Corbett said. "COVID happened, so she didn't have to resign, but she did everything else. COVID allowed her to have her cake and eat it, too."
McVey said a status hearing will be set to announce her verdict.
"I rather expected she would take it under advisement," Celestino-Horseman said, "because it is a complicated case. It's good to know she's gonna give it all kinds of consideration and thought."
Teising declined to be interviewed after the trial but interjected during her attorney's interview to say, "I was very happy with my representation today."