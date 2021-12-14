Lafayette police are looking to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning, according to a Tuesday press release.
The robbery occurred at Friendly Market on Underwood Street around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect appeared to have approached the store from Elmwood Avenue and Underwood Street, and when inside the store, he showed the handgun to the clerk.
The suspect left the business before cops arrived, but the incident was caught on surveillance cameras, the press release states.
The suspect appears to be an adult white or Hispanic male of average height and larger build, the press release states. He is wearing a black Jordan hooded sweatshirt with “Jordan” written on the right sleeve and wearing white and black Jordan shoes. He was also wearing white jeans with an upside-down fleur-de-lis symbol on the black pocket.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect or case, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.