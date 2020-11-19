Alongside its second-largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since it began counting, Tippecanoe County reported its first death of a person younger than age 60 from the coronavirus in Thursday's update of state data.
The 25th person to have died of the virus in Tippecanoe County was between the ages of 40 and 49, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard.
Most people who have died were over the age of 70, with 11 falling between the ages of 70-79 and 10 being 80 or older. The remaining three deaths in the county were people aged 60-69.
Fully 260 new cases were tallied in Thursday's update of the dashboard, second only to the 289 cases attributed to last Friday.
“To use the phrase 'skyrocketing' I think would be accurate,” Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said during a Wednesday press conference. “We’ve had some very high numbers recently."
Adler and other health officials in the county did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the youngest person to die of the virus in the county was immunocompromised or lived in congregate housing.
Nearly half of the county's total deaths since March 6, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Indiana, have been observed in the past month. Thirteen deaths were reported from March 6 to Oct. 14, and 12 have been reported since Oct. 15.
Those figures mean the average monthly death rate in Tippecanoe County has grown six times larger since mid-October, from under 2 deaths a month in the first seven months of the pandemic to 12 deaths in the past month.
About 18% of Indiana's overall COVID-19 deaths have occurred among people younger than 60, data shows.
Death rates have fully rebounded in the state, with the highest number of total daily deaths, 52, attributed to Sunday. And just on Tuesday, 51 deaths occurred, the second-highest daily total.