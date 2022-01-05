Several counterfeiting and fraud charges were filed this week against a West Lafayette man after a Purdue student realized last month that the money two men gave him for two PS5 systems looked suspicious.
According to a probable cause affidavit outlining the charges against 29-year-old Jordan Andrew Greenhill, 320 Brown St., the student communicated with someone anonymous on Facebook Marketplace and agreed on $1,500 for the two consoles. They originally agreed to meet at a local McDonald's, but the unnamed person persuaded the student to meet outside the student's Wood Street apartment that night of Dec. 10 instead.
Because it was dark, the student told police, it wasn't until after the exchange that he realized the 15 $100 bills looked funny, despite the fact "he wasn't very familiar with U.S. currency." The police report notes that the currency all had a blue tone with "Motion Picture Purposes" printed on it, and with the same serial number.
The student and the friend who went with him to meet the two men, one later identified as Greenhill, were able to identify Greenhill and his friend in photo arrays, the court document says.
The detective realized WLPD had a recent similar case, with another victim reporting the same Facebook profile arranging a sale of electronics. "I knew Greenhill to be involved with multiple counterfeiting incidents through WLPD," the detective wrote.
One of those incidents was at the West Lafayette Walmart in October, in which a man and woman were suspected of paying for their purchases with several counterfeit bills. Video surveillance showed Greenhill and a woman, who has not been charged according to court records, paying for the goods, leaving the store and driving away in a blue Chrysler minivan, according to the affidavit. The two were also suspected of using fake money at a West Lafayette Starbucks.
The day after the student reported his disappointing transaction, police searched Greenhill's apartment with a warrant. There they found 28 $20 bills "with 'copy money' the only distinguishable difference from a legitimate $20 bill," according to the report.
A video and messages recovered from Greenhill's computer indicated that he was printing $20 bills, police said.