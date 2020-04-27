Around 960 cases of the coronavirus were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health over the weekend, bringing Indiana's total number of cases to 15,961.
Tippecanoe County reported 15 new cases, according to the ISDH's online map, which updates daily at noon. The county now has 90 cases total, and is still at two reported deaths. The state has reported 844 total deaths.
The ISDH now includes "probable COVID-19" deaths as a data set, which includes people in whose deaths COVID-19 was a contributing factor, but were never formally tested for the coronavirus. The ISDH's website counts 88 deaths in that category.
Out of the 84,476 Hoosiers tested for the virus, about 19% have tested positive, according to the ISDH website. Of the 1,562 people tested in Tippecanoe County, 5.8% have tested positive.