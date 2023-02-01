In its first meeting of the year, the Tippecanoe County Board of Health announced they would be providing free Plan B pills.
The board held its meeting Wednesday morning to discuss public health issues in the county.
Plan B
Plan B pills are available for free at the Health Department upon request. This, along with an education program, has been available at the STI clinic since the FDA declared that Plan B pills are not abortion pills in December.
“This is a way to provide women with nonjudgmental control over their reproductive rights,” Gregory Loomis, the health officer, said.
Plan B prevents ovulation, so it is similar to a birth control pill, Loomis said. These pills are already available for purchase in pharmacy vending machines around Purdue’s campus.
“An example of this commitment to affordability is with the generic Plan B product,” the Pharmacy Vending Machines FAQs website reads. “The (over the counter) item for emergency contraception is approximately $12 in the pharmacy vending machines, while other retail establishments have this priced around $50.”
Loomis said, with the pill, a pamphlet will be given with information on what Plan B is, how it works and the possible side effects.
“Everyone knows what PPE is with COVID – personal protection equipment – but we’ve kind of changed the wording and we’re calling it protect, prevent and educate,” Loomis said.
COVID-19 updates
On top of the free pills in the Health Department, Loomis gave an update on COVID-19 numbers, especially with recent variants that are more contagious.
“Although hospitalizations are down, cases are down. Deaths are still occurring in high numbers but it’s becoming a pandemic of the elderly,” Loomis said.
With this, only 15.5% of those eligible have opted to get the updated COVID vaccine booster shot.
“We’re averaging about 10 vaccinations per day, so [we] have decided that we need to take a look at closing this operation at the end of the month,” Loomis said. “Vaccinations will still be provided but it will be by appointment only through the nursing division.”
Recovery Cafe
The board also discussed expanding the Recovery Cafe, located behind the Bauer Community Center in Lafayette.
The Recovery Cafe hosts support groups for people struggling with addiction, according to previous Exponent reporting. It is mostly used as a center for said groups, but also serves as a space for anyone in need of community, connection or a hot meal.
“I go down about once a month, maybe twice a month because it helps me keep my pulse on what the medical flavor of the community is,” Loomis said.
Loomis told the story of three young girls that were new to the cafe since he had last been. He sat with them and asked if they had any medical concerns he could help with or if they had a safe place to stay.
“One of the girls hasn’t had her thyroid medication in two months, so I’m seeing her this morning and we’ll get her started on her thyroid medication,” Loomis said.
The new location of the expansion is 2300 Ferry St., less than a mile from the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, which is the perfect location according to Loomis.
“I talked to Mayor Roswarski because he has some concerns about the patients, and he personally texted me and said ‘this is perfect, go for it,’” Loomis said. “This is not a solution, but it’s an opportunity for recovery.”
After leasing the building, Loomis and the Health Department will have no legal involvement. It will be mostly used for the Recovery Cafe.
Other board members agree that this is a beneficial project.
“Recovery is part of mental health, so when we think about recovery, we’re also getting to address the larger mental health crisis that’s across America and certainly in Tippecanoe County,” said Dr. Julianne Stout, another member of the board of health.
Out of sight, on your mind
The board put in a grant request Wednesday morning for a new project called “Out of sight, on your mind.” It is inspired by Clinton County’s “Not in my room” project.
The premise of the project includes a trailer for parents and teachers to step into and learn where their children are hiding different contraband, such as alcohol, vapes or drugs in a mock-up bedroom or classroom.
“A lot of parents don’t even realize that there are highlighters that are vape pens. There are hair scrunchies with zips that you can put everything in,” Amanda Balser, the executive assistant of the health department, said.
The plan is to have these trailers at school sporting events and parent/teacher conferences. The goal is to start this project in the fall.
Diversifying the board
Among its many other projects, the Board of Health said one of its main focuses is diversifying its members. The purpose of this is to better treat the members of Tippecanoe Country.
“The Board of Health department should look like the community,” Loomis said. “What are we not doing that we need to be doing?”
Loomis wants to develop a nursing program to bring in nurse practitioners to help with community needs.
One example of this is Karen Atcheson, who is fluent in Spanish.
“Imagine if you had Karen Atcheson be able to get into the Hispanic community where we could see people as the migrant population comes through every year be available to them for health care,” Loomis said.
The board also wants to diversify everyone who comes into the Health Department.
Nursing students from Ivy Tech and Purdue have been training at the Health Department to administer vaccines and learn about public health.
The next Board of Health meeting will take place May 3 at 7 a.m.