The Tippecanoe County Health Department has issued information Friday on the recent formula shortage crisis here and throughout the rest of the country.
"We recognize this is a very stressful and frightening time for parents whose infants strictly rely on formula," officials said in the news release. "While there is no perfect solution, we would like to bring awareness about some serious health concerns associated with formula substitution and provide resources for safer alternatives."
Evaporated milk and other regular milk products lack the vitamins and nutrients that are vital for infant growth and development. Watering down formula can have the same effect. Even when vitamin supplements are added to these products, it is not recommended.
Whole cow’s milk can temporarily be used for infants over the age of 6 months who do not have formula allergies or sensitivities, but if used long term there is great risk for anemia due to a lack of iron in cow’s milk.
Unpasteurized milks contain bacteria that infant immune systems are not equipped to battle and can therefore make them seriously ill.
Many homemade formula recipes are calling for the use of Karo syrup. Sugary syrups are not a healthy option for babies, but even more of a concern is that parents will try to swap these out for honey, which is deadly to infants under the age of one. Honey contains botulinum spores that are toxic to babies’ underdeveloped nervous systems.
Accepting unregulated donor breastmilk can expose infants to diseases, medications and other substances that donors have in their systems. Improper storage and shipping of breastmilk can also risk exposure to bacteria and illness. Improper storage and shipping are also a concern for imported formula cans from other countries.
RESOURCES FOR FORMULA/BREASTMILK
• Bauer Family Resources (No formula onsite, but can assist with formula cost): 330 Fountain St, Lafayette, IN 47902; 765-742-5046
• Food Finders Food Banks (Availability varies by location, call first): 2200 Elmwood Ave Suite C7, Lafayette, IN 47904; Phone: 765-471-0062
• Matrix Lifecare Center (Monday – Thursday by appointment only): 938 Mezzanine Dr Suite B, Lafayette, IN 47905; 765-742-1533
o Local Donor Milk Express (Call to schedule a pickup time): Franciscan Health Community Education Center 1501 Hartford St., Lafayette, IN 47904; 765-449-5133.
• WIC (must be a WIC client, call or go online to see if you qualify): 324 N. 25th St. Lafayette, IN 47904; 765-420-9999
LACTATION RESOURCES
If you are on the fence about breastfeeding, now is the ultimate time to try. There are local resources ready and willing to guide you. They can also assist with re-lactation if your milk supply has stopped.
• Franciscan Community Education Lafayette
1501 Hartford St. Lafayette, IN 47904; 765-449-5133
o Provides individual breastfeeding consultation; appointments available Monday through Saturday
o Breastfeeding Support Group, virtual Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m., call to register.
• IU Health Arnett Hospital
5165 McCarty Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905; 765-838-5353
o Breastfeeding Support Group, virtual Thursdays 1-2 p.m., register online or by phone
• Nourish Lactation LLC
765-239-9343
o Provides individual in-home prenatal consultations and/or breastfeeding consultations with an IBCLC
• Tippecanoe County WIC Program
324 N 25th St. Lafayette, IN 47904; 765-420-9999
o Provides individual breastfeeding consultation with an IBCLC and/or a peer counselor