When Tippecanoe County commissioner Thomas Murtaugh asked for a vote to put off a decision on a petition to rezone a portion of land along South River Road, both commissioners in attendance voted in favor.
The rezoning would switch the almost-23-acre industrial zone that has historically been used for mining to a residential zone where a buyer could build multi-family residential homes.
But the crowd of mostly neighbors of the property sitting in the Tippecanoe Room in the county building Monday were frustrated. Their voices filled the room with a resounding “Nay!”
The Area Plan Commission staff recommended denial of the proposal in their April 13 report to the commissioners, citing a lack of access to sewage, water and public transportation on the property.
The APC's main reason for denial was because of the most recent adapted comprehensive plan for the area, which recommends it be used for agriculture or low-density housing, APC Planner Amanda Esposito said, not high-density housing.
After the group of about a dozen people shouted their unhappiness, Murtaugh moved on to the next agenda item, and the group left the meeting to stand in the hall until the meeting was over.
“South River Road is a scenic byway in the county,” Brandon Stevens, a resident near South River Road, said after the meeting. “This is all residential areas out there. Single-family homes. This development they're looking at, doing high-density housing unit apartments and that area out there, does not have the infrastructure utilities (to maintain it).”
The group of citizens highlighted the APC’s recommendation for denial and repeated the concerns listed in the APC’s report.
“No water, there's no bus service out there,” said Michelle Redding, a South River Road resident. “Nothing like that. They're trying to bring in this apartment complex building out there for that plot of land, plus a part of that plot of land is in the floodplain.”
The petition for rezoning was continued until the commissioners meeting in June.
After the motion to continue was approved, protests came from the crowd. One person yelled, “We have jobs!”
“We get all these people here who are taking time off work and so forth,” Redding said. “And then they’re asking for a continuance.”
Redding sent a letter to the APC on April 11 about the rezoning proposal saying it would be a “great disservice” to the area and that not only is there no utilities or bus service, but the two-lane highway wouldn’t be able to cope with the traffic that would come from the multi-family housing units that would be built there.
But Redding wasn’t the only one to send a letter. The APC also heard from US Aggregates on April 4 in support of the rezoning.
Chad Roots, the director of land at US Aggregates, said in the letter that the rezoning would allow the West Lafayette community to further address its housing crisis and attract new businesses.
“This would help to create jobs and improve the overall economic health of our community,” Roots wrote.
Email communications between the city and the APC discussed concerns of the maintenance costs of utilities once they would be installed, as well as increased maintenance costs of the highway that would see more traffic once the homes were occupied.
Esposito said these communications were because the area borders West Lafayette, and the installation of utilities could go through the city, but there has not been an official plan to install these utilities.
Road, Humane Society contracts
Commissioners approved a sale of land between the county and the owner of the land around County Roads 450 South and 500 East to reconstruct the roads.
The county will pay the owners $846,000 total for the land, beginning with a 10% deposit payment a judge decided on April 17.
The commissioners also approved construction contracts for the new Humane Society for Greater Lafayette with Best Lafayette Lawn Care, Big Ben Builders, Lee Company and Wabash Valley Exteriors hired for landscaping, general trades, millwork and roofing respectively.
The completion dates for the contracts are in July 2024.