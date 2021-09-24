A West Lafayette man was arrested for charges of battery against a disabled juvenile on Thursday night.
The man charged, Dustin Hamilton, is an employee at T.C. Harris School & Academy in Lafayette, IN. The school is dedicated to giving the "opportunity to experience meaningful days and a self-defined quality of life" to individuals with disabilities, according to its website.
Lafayette Police were called when Hamilton put his hands on one of the juvenile residents at the school to restrain him, LPD Sgt. Ian O'Shields said.
The T.C. Harris staff reported an employee that went outside of the school's policy in restraining the 15-year-old to LPD, O'Shields said. The juvenile was left with minor injuries.