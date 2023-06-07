The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued Air Quality Action Days on Wednesday and Thursday for all Indiana counties because of smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Current high particulate readings exist in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie, according to a news release from IDEM on Wednesday afternoon.
Also, Detroit, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Mid-Atlantic states are experiencing high levels of particulate. Because of north to northeast winds, this particulate matter is expected to continue traveling through Indiana.
Air quality might continue to be affected beyond Thursday. Hoosiers are encouraged to visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.
Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people's health when levels in air are high. PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated.
PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.
IDEM examines weather patterns and PM2.5 readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, snow cover, higher humidity and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:
* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM5 and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Combine errands into one trip
* Avoid using gasoline-powered recreational vehicles
* Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (such as at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
* Conserve energy by turning off lights