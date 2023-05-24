Race fans who want to make a last-minute road trip to one of the sport’s storied events still have an opportunity to get into the Brickyard.
Act now and you can get a ticket for less than $60 for the 107th Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.
Stubhub, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster all have tickets ranging from $58 to $397.
Actor Adam Driver, from Mishawaka, Indiana, near South Bend, will serve as the honorary starter for this year’s race, which features Alex Palou in the pole position. Katherine Legge, who will start in the 10th row, is vying to become the first woman to win the Indy 500.
The race is Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at the Indy 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway.