Police are asking for your help in finding a 64-year-old man who has not been seen since Dec. 17.
The family of Percy Driver Sr. reported him as missing on Dec. 19, according to a press release from Lafayette police. They had not seen or heard from him since the first week of December.
Driver was reportedly seen on Dec. 17 near Lafayette Transitional Housing complex in Lafayette.
Detectives are asking the public for help in locating him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.