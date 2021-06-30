Three men were arrested in a drug bust Friday that police say netted 115 grams of fentanyl and heroin, 3.4 grams of cocaine and $3,378 in cash.
After members of the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 3100 block of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, Pleasant Run Apartments, three men were arrested, according to a news release.
They were 32-year-old Dennis D. Henry, with preliminary charges of dealing and possessing a narcotic and maintaining a common nuisance; 29-year-old Jaylin J. Smith, preliminary charges of dealing and possessing a narcotic and obstruction of justice; and 29-year-old Devonte B. Gross, preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Of these three, only Smith is in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, on $2,500 bond. Smith also faces several drug-related charges from a 2019 case in Tippecanoe County.
The search warrant was a result of an investigation involving the Lafayette Police Department’s Street Crimes and Criminal Interdiction units and patrol division and the West Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit.
None of three has been formally charged by the prosecutor as of Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.