Wednesday's official death toll nearly doubled and Indiana observed a 675-case jump in Friday's Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus count.
An ISDH update shows 33 new deaths in Indiana. Thirteen new deaths were reported for Thursday, and 13 deaths were added to Wednesday's tally. The website initially attributed 14 deaths to Wednesday, so today's update means the number of deaths on Wednesday is now 27.
Indiana has more than 23,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 1,300 deaths, according to ISDH's daily map. Nearly one in five tests conducted has returned a positive result.
Tippecanoe County has recorded 207 official COVID-19 cases. Three Indiana counties — Marion, Lake and Cass — each have more than one thousand cases, with Marion reporting the most at 7,078.
Between 3,000 and 4,500 tests were conducted on both Monday and Tuesday of this week, combining for just under 8,000 tests. Most of the tests are reported retroactively, so data for the latter half of the week shows fewer than 500 occurring each day.