The West Lafayette School Board kicked off a public forum, ahead of its Nov. 8 election, at the Sonya L. Margerum City Hall on Thursday evening.
The forum, moderated by WL City Counselor David Sanders, featured six candidates: Angie James, George Lyle IV, Dacia Mumford, Karen S. Springer, Laurence Y. Wang and Rachel Witt, who presented their ideas to at least 50 community members.
Angie James
James, who is running for the board again, said the main areas of her focus will be financial planning, community inclusion, and improving transparency. An example she provided was livestreaming meetings with options of a live chat so people at home can tune in and participate in meetings.
“I would like to represent the community to be able to see what is going to be voted on,” James said, “and have an opportunity to comment on it before a vote is cast.”
George Lyle IV
Lyle said local schools should collaborate more with institutions like Ivy Tech. He said he wants to ensure West Lafayette becomes a place where “teachers are at the heart of the organization.”
“The overall goal is to say we want to build the best possible community for our kids,” he said. “I want to do better.”
Dacia Mumford
Mumford said she wants to increase community engagement, provide access to information, ensure financial transparency and provide better support for teachers.
“We need to do a better job of supporting our teachers,” Mumford said. “Our district should be where teachers aspire to work, but instead they're leaving our district at higher rates than our neighboring districts.”
Karen S. Springer
Karen S. Springer has goals of creating new academic programs, providing mental health support to students and staff, navigating state-implemented laws on public schools, ensuring financial stability as well as fully staffing schools.
“I want to continue providing the highest quality education for our present and future students,” Springer said. “This includes academic and co-curricular opportunities and social, emotional growth, so all students reach their full potential.”
Laurence Y. Wang
Wang said he wants to promote the quality of education in public schools. He said his background in finance will benefit him in the position of WL school board member.
“I'm looking forward to serving the board and all our members and also our communities,” he said. “Together we can serve our communities and the better we can feel about our schools.”
Rachel Witt
Witt, the current board president, said she wants to focus on improving transparency and communication. Witt said they were in the middle of a curriculum audit as well.
“We now need to improve on things,” Witt said. “Everything needs to improve continually, but I'm really excited about our children's school every day.
“I'm grateful to you for being here. I would encourage you to keep asking questions and have high expectations for schools. We'll just keep getting better.”
Community members can vote for the candidates on the Nov. 8 election ballot. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11.