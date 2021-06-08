A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly found a dead body in a house.
Acting on a tip and with a search warrant, officers entered 2200 Schuyler Ave., where they found 30-year-old Cody Bryant, according to a news release.
They also found a dead man, identified as 49-year-old Brian Duvall. There were no signs of trauma, but Duvall's cause of death is under investigation, police said.
Bryant was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to report a dead body, false informing, obstruction of justice and serious violent felon with a firearm. Jail records show he is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on no bond in three of the four charges.
Anyone with any information regarding this case may contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.