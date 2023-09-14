After being found competent to stand trial on Tuesday, Ji Min Sha, who is accused of killing his roommate in October, has returned to the Tippecanoe County Jail to await trial.
The Exponent currently can't verify when Sha was returned to the jail from the Logansport State Hospital, where he was staying for mental health treatment, but he was transported from Logansport some time on Thursday, according to jail logs.
Sha's return comes after he was found competent to stand trial by doctors on Tuesday, with the judge ordering him returned to Lafayette before a status conference scheduled for Sept. 29.
After allegedly killing Varun Chheda in their dorm room in McCutcheon Residence Hall in October, Sha was first transported to the Logansport State Hospital in April after the court ruled Sha couldn't stand trial due to mental incompetency.
According to doctors and the court, Sha lacked the "ability to understand court proceedings" and was mentally unable to prepare a defense for his trial. In the following months, the former Purdue student underwent regular mental evaluations and treatment in the hospital with his case paused.
According to a Tuesday letter to the court filed by Logansport State Hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt, Sha's mental health has improved to the point where the accused killer could understand the court proceedings and mount a defense.
Sha is being held on one charge of murder without bond, jail logs say.
As of Thursday, a start date for his trial has not been set.