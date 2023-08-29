A woman was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis after a Monday car crash on State Road 26.
According to a press release, Tippecanoe County police, the Buck Creek Fire Department and paramedics responded to the intersection of State Road 26 and County Road 775 after reports of a truck colliding head on with a small car.
Responders closed State Road 26 for several hours so they could treat the drivers, the press release says.
The driver of the small car, a 29-year-old woman from Delphi, was then pulled from her vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis.
According to the press release, the extent of her injuries are currently unknown.