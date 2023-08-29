9/6/22 Sheriff logo

A sheriff logo on the side of the Tippecanoe County Jail.

 David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A woman was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis after a Monday car crash on State Road 26.

According to a press release, Tippecanoe County police, the Buck Creek Fire Department and paramedics responded to the intersection of State Road 26 and County Road 775 after reports of a truck colliding head on with a small car.

Responders closed State Road 26 for several hours so they could treat the drivers, the press release says. 

The driver of the small car, a 29-year-old woman from Delphi, was then pulled from her vehicle and airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis.

According to the press release, the extent of her injuries are currently unknown.

Tags

Recommended for you