Despite Thursday's decision from Indianapolis Public Schools to confine education to remote learning until at least October, Purdue Polytechnic High School's new and largest campus, five minutes east of downtown Indianapolis, will continue with plans to resume a blend of in-person and virtual learning in August.
Purdue Polytechnic's classes will officially resume on Monday, Head of Schools Scott Bess said, but the first week will be entirely online because the Marion County Health Department delayed in-person instruction until Aug. 5. Starting on Aug. 10, however, a system that blends in-person and online learning will take effect.
Roughly 40% of the school's nearly 550 students will be taught in person on Monday and Tuesday of that week, Bess said, called the "Boiler Cohort." On Wednesday, all students will learn online while the school is cleaned and disinfected. The final two days of the week another 40% of students, the "Techie Cohort," will return for in-person classes.
The "Boiler Cohort" will complete online coursework Wednesday through Friday, while the "Techie Cohort" will work virtually Monday through Wednesday, according to the school's official plan.
All students were given the choice to resume classes entirely online, Bess said, and around 70 at the Indianapolis high school opted for that route. At any given time on each day of the week except Wednesday, around 300 students will learn remotely.
Students were alternatively allowed to choose to attend all four days of in-person instruction if their home environments are not conducive to successful learning, he added. Around 70 chose to come into classes four days a week, citing poor internet connection, inadequate educational materials or an inability to concentrate at home.
"We're trying to balance two major focuses, which are somewhat in conflict: We want everyone to be safe but we also want our students to have a really high-quality education," Bess said. "We know last spring, even though we did e-learning really, really well, we also knew there were some students who didn't do well with that.
"We know we have to have some kind of in-person, but we also have to balance that with knowing everyone is safe."
The IPS board voted unanimously on Thursday to begin virtual instruction on Aug. 17 and to continue that way until at least October. The decision followed a Wednesday meeting with the Marion County Health Department, during which Bess represented Purdue Polytechnic.
The MCHD advises that if the seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus tests rises over 13%, then all schools should convert to entirely online instruction.
Though the seven-day average sits at 8.6% in Marion County as of Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's dashboard, Bess said Purdue Polytechnic has plans ready to remove students from school and conduct virtual learning.
"Please note that in the event of a temporary suspension of in-person classes, PPHS will immediately initiate eLearning and students will be expected to fully participate in school virtually," the official reopening plan reads. "PPHS will move to eLearning for a minimum of 2 days in the event there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school."
The Indianapolis high school is one of two Purdue Polytechnic manages in Marion County, the other in Broad Ripple, and one of three it manages in Indiana. Both of the two other campuses are significantly smaller but have similar reopening plans, with the Broad Ripple school set to begin in-person classes Aug. 10 and the South Bend campus planning an Aug. 12 opening.
Because Purdue Polytechnic operates based on a public-charter system, its policies need not adhere to the directives of local school corporations, Bess said. As parents have come to recognize this independent governance, Bess says the school has received calls from families considering a switch.
As soon as Washington Township Schools, a few-minutes drive northeast of Polytechnic's high school in Broad Ripple, announced on July 13 its plan to discontinue in-person instruction as the fall approached, the phones at PPHS began ringing.
"Now that IPS has announced, we will get calls from parents who want students to learn face-to-face, who want their kids to be attended to," Bess said. "Our sense is once a student comes and experiences what we do, it's difficult to leave."
Bess understands the decision to teach virtually until October, he said. Social distancing is improbably difficult in many of the IPS school buildings. Purdue Polytechnic's Indianapolis high schoolers will move into the newly renovated, 120,000-square-foot PR Mallory Building this fall, which can hold up to 650 students.
Indianapolis public schools were also deciding whether to resume entirely in person or online, he said, a binary decision that Purdue Polytechnic never faced because of its consistent plans to operate based on a hybrid model.
"Without the hybrid plan," he said, "they made the best decision."
In Broad Ripple, nearly 150 PPHS students will split shifts of in-person instruction between Monday and Tuesday, then Thursday and Friday, beginning Aug. 10. Around 50 students will be in the building at any given time, Bess said, and all will learn from home on Wednesday.
Though South Bend Community School Corp. meets Monday night to outline the details of its reopening plan, the 50 students enrolled for Purdue Polytechnic's first year in South Bend are set to begin coursework in person next week.
PPHS has implemented strict guidelines, Bess says: Maintain each school at half-capacity. Mandate that students and staff wear masks within 6 feet of one another. Require everyone to conduct at-home temperature checks each morning before heading to school.
Purchases of personal protective equipment and additional cleaning supplies have ballooned to a quarter of a million dollars over the past few months, Bess added. Each student has been provided with two masks and a thermometer.
Hefty investments aside, Bess says the situation will likely change, forcing Purdue Polytechnic and other schools to devise another set of updated protocols.
"Unless you were alive in 1918, this is unusual," Bess said, referencing the infamous Spanish flu pandemic. "Everybody's doing the best they can to figure it out, but the hard thing is, there's no right answers.
"In this situation, you're really trying to pick the best of a lot of bad options."