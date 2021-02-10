A 30-year-old Lafayette man has been charged with five counts of child molestation, according to court documents filed today.
In a probable cause affidavit, the victim, under 14 years of age, told police about several instances in which Hipolito Ramirez Martinez had sexually assaulted her. The earliest of these instances was allegedly five years ago.
“After Martinez would have sexual intercourse with (her), Martinez would tell (her) not to tell anyone and pay (her) money,” according to the affidavit. The most recent time this occurred, according to the court document, was in November or December of 2020 and on Feb. 4, the victim said Martinez groped her.
Martinez, of the 800 block of Eastwich Drive, has a warrant out for his arrest and the state has requested a bond of $50,000 cash. He is not currently listed as an inmate in the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to jail records.