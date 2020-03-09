Indiana's third case of coronavirus was confirmed in Avon late Sunday evening.
The Avon Community School Corp. was notified by the Hendricks County Health Department that an elementary school student tested positive for COVID-19, according to news reports.
As a result, the school corporation said in a statement, today will be a district-wide e-learning day.
The health department recommended that Hickory Elementary School be closed for two weeks through March 20, though the school corporation intends to continue providing education to Hickory students through "e-learning and other experiences."
Students and staff will plan to return on April 6, after the school's spring break.
This is now the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indiana, and the second one within Hendricks County. The first case of COVID-19 to be confirmed last week in Indiana was in Marion County.