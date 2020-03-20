As the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana rose from 56 to 79 Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a press conference that the primary election scheduled for May 5 has been postponed to June 2.
All corresponding election procedures, such as early voting deadlines and a time threshold that requires military members to mail ballots at least 45 days before Election Day, have also been pushed back by 28 days.
"We came to agreement on the June 2 date because we want to give both parties, Democrats and Republicans, time to work through their state and national convention process," said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
Lawson said the governor's administration is asking the Indiana Election Commission to ease restrictions on early voting and absentee ballots.
Among the requests are to suspend restrictions that prevent individuals from voting by mail and to allow county clerks to continually mail absentee ballots up to 12 days before the June 2 primary date. In addition, all family members would be able to deliver ballots on behalf of one another, whereas currently only people living in the same household can do so.
The secretary said if everyone were to vote with an absentee ballot, the volume of responses would become an issue.
"Some of the county clerks are concerned if we did all mail, they would not have the capacity to get those absentee ballots counted," Lawson said. "The more (absentee ballots) we have, the more we have to be patient on election night to get results and get them counted properly."
With the economic disruption created by Holcomb's decision on Monday to close bars and restaurants to in-person patrons for two weeks, Lawson said it's possible displaced workers could be paid to staff elections.