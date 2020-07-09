Tippecanoe School Corp. School Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to appoint Sadie Harper-Scott as the corporation's first-ever coordinator of diversity and inclusion.
The meeting opened with the opportunity for members of the public to express any and all concerns.
Amanda Lucas, a mother with four children in TSC schools, voiced some grievances she had with the board allegedly not acknowledging her numerous emails. One of those emails, she said, was her petition to fill an open board seat.
“I didn’t even get so much as a response, ‘No thank you, we’ve already got somebody,’ nothing,” Lucas said, adding that she sent follow-up emails to confirm that her original email has been received. No response, again, she said.
Another email, she said, asked the board to address “the disparities in punishment for non-white students being so drastically different than white students,” the corporation’s policies on the display of the Confederate flag on school grounds and the lack of teachers of color employed by TSC.
“I don’t feel anybody took it very seriously. … My main concern is that the issues that my family has endured for, now 30 years (if you include) my husband, have been completely ignored until our-”
She paused.
“Until (someone) outside the school corporation decided it was important.”
Looking at Harper-Scott, TSC’s new coordinator of diversity and inclusion, Lucas continued, “But I’m excited, and I hope we can be instrumental in what plans (are) to come.”
Lucas then returned to her seat and Board President Patrick Hein directly addressed her concerns, saying the board never saw the emails she described.
“We didn’t get anything, (but) we will look into that,” he said after apologizing for the lack of communication.
After the approval of board minutes, the ratification of new board member Josh Loggins and the acknowledgement of recent retirees, TSC Superintendent Scott Hanback took to the podium, asking the board to officially induct Harper-Scott to the newly created position.
“This brand new position, coordinator of diversity and inclusion … it’s been a work in progress for the last couple of years,” he said, “but, honestly, it’s just been this summer that things have worked out and we were able to actually make this work.
“The timing couldn’t be more perfect for us.”
The board approved Harper-Scott for the position unanimously.
“To this amazing Board, to Dr. Hanback, and to (Kirk) Booe, who’s going to be picking me up everyday and driving me to work,” Harper-Scott joked after being officially appointed to the new position.
“Thank you all. I’m grateful, (and) trust me, I will make you happy. I will make our students happy,” she said, and looking over at Lucas, she continued. “I will make our parents happy.
“(We) will make students feel like they are somebody,” Harper-Scott said. “Because they are.”
In a separate interview, Harper-Scott said Hanback had been trying to get her to join TSC’s coordination team for three years.
She says he finally convinced her after seeing and hearing about the students’ struggles.
“We want to see our kids be successful,” Harper-Scott said, “but most importantly, when families who are trying to work, who are struggling to (figure out) how to do what they need to do with their children, we need to make sure, at the school level, we are taking care of those children.”
Harper-Scott said her first action, when she starts working on July 27, is going to be setting up meetings with the corporation’s principals, teachers, parents and students “to pick up the pieces … and to bridge the gap.”
Part of Harper-Scott’s job at TSC is to make sure concerns like Lucas’ are properly addressed and ensure that parents feel their students are safe while at school.
Niche, a service that evaluates and ranks public and private institutions across the country using “reviews from students and parents and data from the U.S. Department of Education,” ranked TSC No. 59 out of 291 school districts in Indiana.
Harper-Scott says, as one of the best school districts in Indiana, TSC has room to grow — the high ratings need to be channeled into real, tangible success.
“Even the worst kid is destined to be successful,” she said. “They just need someone to talk to.”