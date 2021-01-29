Tippecanoe County’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has remained below 10% for 14 consecutive days, warranting a modification to the COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
The measures will be modified effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the county spiked after Purdue students returned to campus, the University geared up to test thousands of students a day. As of Friday afternoon, 9,001 Boilermakers had been tested in just the last seven days.
The spike in tests has lead to Tippecanoe County's overall positivity rate dropping, as the proportion reflects the number of positive tests out of all tests conducted in the county. As of Friday afternoon, Tippecanoe's unique seven-day positivity rate stood at 8.7%, while Purdue's seven-day positivity rate was 1.77%.
As of Friday, Purdue recorded 216 total active cases of the virus between students and staff.
The new restrictions are as follows:
- Retail businesses will be permitted to operate at full capacity provided that “adequate social distancing is maintained,” the release reads. Cultural, entertainment and tourism venues are also allowed to operate under the same stipulations in addition to gyms and senior day centers.
- Restaurants are permitted to operate at 75% indoor capacity with social distancing.
- Bars can operate at 50% indoor capacity provided patrons maintain a safe distance of six feet or more.
Some additional measure originally outlined in the Nov. 18 order will still remain in effect. The use of dance floors in establishments will be prohibited and game areas such as billiards, darts and pinball will be restricted to patron use only.