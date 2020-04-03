Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article said the stay-at-home order would be extended until May. The state public health emergency order will be extended to May, while the stay-at-home order will last through mid-April. The Exponent regrets this error.
As the number of Indiana deaths caused by the novel coronavirus surpassed 100, Gov. Eric Holcomb and leading state officials emphasized Friday that this is the beginning of a surge in positive cases.
The 24 deaths in the 24-hour period leading up to Friday morning’s count are the most recorded in that amount of time to date, said Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box. Holcomb said all indications show the curve is set to steepen in the coming weeks. On Monday, he will extend the stay-at-home executive order until at least April 20. He said President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration spanning Indiana’s 92 counties.
“These numbers are a signal that we are at the start of this surge, when you look at those charts and you look at the slope,” Holcomb said. “There is going to be reconstruction and there is going to be recovery.”
Box said it is likely the state is undercounting COVID-19 cases, confirming just shy of 3,500 this morning. Hospitals and the state health department have been conducting tests only on those individuals who are at highest risk of death, she said. Nearly 80% of individuals who experienced symptoms were turned away and directed to isolate at home.
The state leaders shifted their focus to addressing the mental-health issues caused by the crisis, phoning in Dr. Hani Ahmad from the Bowen Center for psychiatry to conduct a live therapy session. Secretary of Family & Social Services Administration Jennifer Sullivan said state mental-health services have experienced an alarming uptick in use.
Gambling addiction hotlines have received 221 calls this week, up from a monthly average of 30, Sullivan said. General addiction hotlines that normally average 20 calls a week are receiving 20 a day. 2-1-1, the number Hoosiers can call to be connected to various social services, has been receiving 25,000 calls each day.
Sullivan said many of those calls relate to suicidal thoughts and other mental-health issues.
“Our collective psyche is increasingly fragile,” she said. “We know that many Hoosiers ... are currently suffering from an increase in adverse mental-health symptoms, caused not only by the social distancing that has disrupted so much of our daily lives but also the uncertainty of the time to come.”
Sullivan emphasized that telemedicine is a viable alternative being offered by social-services providers. Twelve-step, a program which works to combat alcohol addiction, is a prominent example she cited. Ahmad said therapists are available electronically to “help people sort through their thoughts and organize them in a way that feels less overwhelming.”
The governor said the difference between social and physical distancing will become increasingly important.
“We’re physically distancing ourselves from one another, but we have to stay socially connected,” Holcomb said. “How we confront and overcome this is together.”
Dale Lyles, the leader of the Indiana National Guard, said the group had been surveying the state and identifying potential locations where rapid outbreaks might occur. He identified counties in southeastern Indiana, near Louisville and Cincinnati, and areas along Interstate 74 as possible hot spots.
The Guard will propose locations for alternate care facilities, or field hospitals, to be built should the outbreak worsen to the point of overwhelming the state’s current hospital infrastructure.
The disaster order entails that state agencies will be compensated for nearly 75% of costs incurred while providing services, said Executive Director of Indiana Department of Homeland Security Steve Cox. The Indiana National Guard will receive full reimbursement for its statewide efforts, which include preparing meals at food banks such as Food Finders in Lafayette.