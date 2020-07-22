An 11th person has died from coronavirus in Tippecanoe County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The deceased individual was a woman over 70, Tippecanoe County Health Department Administrator Khala Hochstedler said. She had attempted to do hospice care at home but, as symptoms worsened, was moved into a nursing facility where she died after five days.
The previous 10 people to die from the virus in Tippecanoe County have also been over 70, according to the ISDH update made Wednesday. Five of the county residents who have died were between the ages of 70 to 79, while the remainder were over 80, according to ISDH data.
The county reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and has tallied 907 cases since reporting began in March. Wednesday's increase in cases is the fifth-largest overall, and the highest number reported in a single day was 35 on May 2.
Indiana reported 763 new cases and 14 additional deaths. After a trough in late June, daily new positive cases have been steadily trending upward and now match the peak observed in the state in late April.
Three people have died from the virus in Tippecanoe County during the month of July.