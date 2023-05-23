Three road closures, one on Chauncey Avenue and the others on Grant Street, were approved Tuesday by the West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety.
The section of Chauncey Avenue between Smiley and Meridian streets will be closed for the Chauncey Avenue Block Party on Aug. 5.
The portion of Grant Street between Evergreen and Dodge streets will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of repairs on a service line. The section between Leslie Avenue and Hillcrest Street will be closed through Thursday for tree removal.