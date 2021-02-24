Lafayette resident Dr. Jeffrey Brown was elected today to fill the vacant office of West Lafayette City Council District 6, according to a press release.
The Republican Precinct Committeeman Caucus unanimously voted to elect Brown to the position.
The seat became vacant last month after Norris Wang passed away on Jan. 17. Wang was elected to a second four-year term in November of 2019.
Upon his selection to fill the remainder of Wang’s term, Brown shared that he and Wang were not only neighbors, but also friends, the release said.
“I’m honored to serve the citizens of West Lafayette and hope as well to honor Norris and his outstanding legacy of service to our community,” Brown said in the release.
His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Brown graduated from Indiana University in 1976, and from IU's School of Medicine in a 1980. His service in the local medical community spans a period of nearly four decades as both a physician and in a variety of assignments in medical administration, the release said. He most recently served as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine at Purdue University, West Lafayette.