Lafayette's Eastside 10 IMAX movie theater is opening on Aug. 7, its new owner says.
GQT Movies, the new company formed by New York-based real-estate groups earlier this month, announced its reopening plans in a press release on Tuesday.
"GQT Movies is excited to be reopening in your hometown and has announced (its) plan for keeping you safe on your next trip to the theater," the release reads. "After weeks of studying best practices for retail establishments, reviewing the National Association of Theater Owners recommendations, and ... state and municipal guidelines for theaters, we have crafted our plan for the safety of our valued movie guests."
The plan is broken down into three categories: facilities, employees and guests.
In all GQT Movies theaters, there will be:
- Signs in front of facilities helping guests know the requirements
- Capacity restrictions for each auditorium designed for safe distancing
- A minimum of three seats spacing between groups for safe distancing
- Social distancing decals on the floor at the concession and box office lines
- Shields at customer interface areas such as concessions and ticket booth
- Sanitizing stations in lobbies and restrooms
The company has also pledged to "allow extra time between movies in order to properly sanitize the auditorium ... (and) will use an electrostatic sanitizing machine to sanitize broad areas such as seats," per the press release.
All employees will be required to wear face masks or face shields and will be given wellness checks that include a questionnaire and the taking of temperatures, according to the release.
GQT Movies guests will be required to wear masks "in common areas such as the lobby, hallways and concession areas," the release states.
The company also asks that "guests follow (its) 3 S's Plan: social distance, sanitize and wash hands and safely follow recommendations."
The release adds that guests who request refills on either popcorn or drinks will be given a new tub or cup to "avoid re-use of those items."
The company laid out several opening dates for its theaters, including Eastside 10 IMAX on Farabee Drive in Lafayette, which will reopen its doors next week. The other GQT Movies theaters in Greater Lafayette — Lafayette 7 on McCarty Lane and Wabash Landing 9 on State Street — do not have opening dates scheduled, though all opening dates are still subject to change.