The annual 4th of July Stars and Stripes fireworks celebration in downtown Lafayette has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials announced the festival was called off earlier this afternoon at their weekly press conference.
The size, scope and impact of the yearly festival on downtown Lafayette led the city to its decision, a Lafayette press release reads.
“After careful consideration and consultations with the Tippecanoe County Health Department, mayors of both cities, and the county commissioners, we feel it is in the best interest of the citizens and community to cancel the event for this year,” event coordinator Cindy Murray said in the release. “The cancellation of the activities is extremely unfortunate, but it is the right decision considering the circumstances our world and community is facing with COVID-19."