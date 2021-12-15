A West Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly groped a hospital employee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Anthony Williams, age not given, reportedly assaulted the victim after he hugged her and another hospital patient from behind at Franciscan Health East on Saturday. Williams then grabbed the victim around the head and shoulders and pulled her into him.
He told the victim that he “likes thick girls” and that he “wouldn’t rape her if she was easy,” according to the affidavit. Williams also hugged a male COVID patient who was speaking with the victim and kissed him.
Williams had approached the two as they were talking about where the patient was to go. The patient wanted to get an X-Ray, but the victim told him that the radiology department was not staffed over the weekend and that he need to go to the emergency room, the affidavit states.
When talking to officers, Williams said he came to the hospital for help, and officers noted the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He told police that he had several mental illnesses, but officers did not find that his behavior was indicative of that, according to the affidavit. Williams also reportedly told police that he wanted to share his “love,” the affidavit states.
Williams was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of battery and one count of sexual battery.