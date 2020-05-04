As Stage Two of the state’s reopening plan rolls out Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said during his daily press conference that it remains just as important that businesses and individuals alike comply with social distancing and other safety guidelines.
He said the state is currently in a position where it can accommodate the patients coming in and hopes to stay that way as it implements reopening procedures.
“What we don’t want to do is open it up all at once, and then be rushed and then find ourselves playing catch-up and dialing it back," Holcomb said. "We want to live in reality, and to do that we’re focused on the numbers on the ground right now and so I’ll continue to be completely dependent on the experts that have been assembled.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, said the state opens 20 free testing sites on Wednesday with another 30 planned to open later. Registration for those tests can be done online or over the phone. Locations, hours and testing criteria for each site can be found on an online map.
Lafayette residents can also find an ISDH drive-thru clinic open this week at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Holcomb said it is important that frontline workers, those who think they might be symptomatic or those who have been in contact with someone who is symptomatic get tested, especially as the state opens new testing sites and can deploy 500 trained contact tracers.
“We have the ability right now to test, get that true picture,” he said.
The governor said wearing masks is crucial during gatherings of larger than 10 people, and it’s up to individuals to continue to flatten the curve of positive cases.
“That’s where wearing a mask is so important, those up-close mass gatherings where this virus just looks for ways to connect with people," he said. "And the more you put, the denser the area, the higher probability that we have this spread. So we are concerned about this.
“This is going to take, in terms of enforcement, people. People in our state, 6.7 million Hoosiers, will determine where we are in large part in July and in June. … The brunt of the responsibility falls on me and you.”
Holcomb said his trip going to a restaurant to pick up dinner without wearing a mask Saturday was a mistake.
“It was a beautiful, beautiful day this past weekend when I went in to get dinner for my wife and I,” he said. “That is no excuse, I should have had that mask on.”
Though religious services currently don't have a cap for number of people, the governor's general counsel clarified that this only applies to traditional worship services as long as they follow safety guidelines. Visitations or receptions before or after services are still limited to 25 people, and he said they still encourage virtual services.
As businesses reopen, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is holding extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday by appointment only at its open branches to accommodate visitors, said BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy.