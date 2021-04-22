Local law enforcement, first responders and campus officials met Monday to discuss safety precautions and what to expect in the community during Grand Prix weekend.
With Grand Prix happening Saturday, some local bars have plans anticipating an influx in customers for what is usually one of the biggest campus events of the year.
Beefing up patrols
West Lafayette and Purdue police will work this weekend to educate people, especially those visiting from out of town, about the Protect Purdue Pledge, West Lafayette Police Chief Troy Harris said. The pledge requires masks indoors and outdoors where physical distancing is not possible while also urging the avoidance of crowds.
“We anticipate a lot of people from out of town that may not be familiar with what we have going on here in West Lafayette,” Harris said during the meeting. “So just looking for a fun, safe weekend.”
WLPD plans to have more officers on patrol than usual this weekend, according to Lt. Troy Greene.
“Everyone needs to just look out for each other this weekend,” Greene told The Exponent.
He advised students to assign at least one person to the role of designated driver or sober friend if they partake in Grand Prix parties, which often involve a lot of alcohol.
Minor consumption is a misdemeanor charge that would go on a student’s record permanently, Greene noted. It would lead to an arrest and a future court date.
Harris said the local departments are expecting a lot of people from out of town, despite the race being open only to some students to view in person.
Changing hours
Of the bars represented at the meeting, some owners said they will expand their hours for the weekend.
Kevin Scanlon, owner of Where Else, said he plans to open the bar at 11 a.m. Saturday. A representative from Brothers Bar said it will open at noon rather than its usual 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. schedule.
Harry’s Chocolate Shop will operate during normal business hours on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., and won’t host any special events like Breakfast Club prior to the race, manager Laine Hastings said.
The Pint will be open during its normal business hours of 3 p.m. until midnight, according to owner Patrick Hagmeir.
Hagmeir said he hopes increasing vaccinations in Tippecanoe County — about 38,000 as of Wednesday, according to state data — mean some sense of normalcy will return soon.
“This hasn’t been fun, and I don’t think any of us have enjoyed it,” he said, “but I’m glad that we’re all surviving — at least at this point.”
Health still a priority
Martia King, vice provost for student life, said about 1,000 students will attend the Grand Prix race, with around 40 teams racing.
There is a 60% chance of rain on race day, according to the National Weather Service, mainly before 2 p.m. The race will happen Sunday if it is postponed by rain. King said the race would still be able to happen in snow.
West Lafayette Fire Chief Tim Heath said WLFD will be available to help local bars update and display their occupancy signs in preparation for the weekend.
“If you have an emergency in your establishment, we ask you help our people get in and get out and treat whoever needs treatment,” Heath said. “That way, like Chief Harris said, we can have a fun and safe weekend.”
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis encouraged students to remember the pandemic is not over and to continue safety practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases are rising in Indiana, and Tippecanoe County records an average of nearly 50 new cases each day, state data shows.
“We all need to remember that there is still a very contagious virus out there and masks, social distancing, hand-washing and common sense need to be a priority,” Dennis said.
Students involved in Greek or cooperative life on campus must follow the same COVID-19 protocols that have governed their organizations for the semester, said Brandon Cutler, director of Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life.
“The same expectations and guidelines that have been in place throughout the semester and year remain in effect the week(s) leading up to and after the Grand Prix Race,” Cutler said in an email.
Officials said they want students to have fun, but not at the expense of their own health and the safety of others.
“My hope for our students this Grand Prix weekend,” Dennis said, “is that they have as much fun as the current conditions will allow.”