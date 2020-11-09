A man was found dead in Lafayette Monday morning, the Lafayette Police Department reported earlier today.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Ashford Ct around 2 a.m., per an LPD press release. When they arrived, they reportedly found a deceased adult man with stab wounds. A knife was recovered at the scene.
The case is under investigation, and an autopsy is pending to confirm the cause of death. The victim's name has not yet been released.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.