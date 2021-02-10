The missing person for whom police were searching the past week has reportedly died, the Tippecanoe County Coroner's office confirmed after identifying a corpse found in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon.
Lafayette man Alex VanDalsen, 21, was deceased when found by police on the 2000-block of Breckenridge Street in Lafayette around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police Department logs.
Pride Lafayette, a group that advocates for LGBTQ people in Greater Lafayette, started a Facebook fundraiser in an effort to raise money for VanDalsen's funeral expenses on Wednesday. VanDalsen was a transgender man, according to his Facebook page.
The petition, which as of Wednesday evening had raised over $3,200 from nearly 100 people, can be found on Facebook on a page titled "Alexander's Funeral Expenses."
"We did not know Alex, but we do know that no mother should ever have to bury a child," wrote Ashley Smith, the fundraiser's creator. "He was someone's child, someone's sibling, someone's grandchild."
Police have not said whether VanDalsen was found with any injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner.