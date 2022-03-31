There might be a bench trial on Oct. 5 to address a civil issue between Hana Market and its former owners after nearly two years in court.
The case comes from a lease signed on Aug. 31, 2017, which allowed Hana Market to occupy 318 W. State St. only for “conducting food market and retail store and for no other purpose,” according to the order granting a motion for summary judgment.
Hana Market opened Metro Cafe and Convenience at that location after signing the lease.
The Hana Market was sold to Mingwei Wan and Huanpeng Liu on July 12, 2018, under the terms of an asset purchase agreement.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department cited Wan and Liu with multiple critical health code violations on Sept. 14, Nov. 1, Nov. 15, Dec. 4 and Dec. 13 in 2018 for reasons not listed in the court document.
They were once again cited on Aug. 27, 2019, and the health department ordered them to “immediately discontinue operations.”
On Aug. 28, 2019, both Hana Market and Wan and Liu were notified that they had 10 days to “cure several violations, including using the property contrary to the laws of Indiana and failing to comply with the laws, rules and regulations.”
Finally, in October 2019, Wan and Liu vacated the premises. They are suing Hana Market for the money they put into renovations while they owned the space.
At a status conference hearing on Monday, attorneys for both parties claimed a settlement could not be reached. Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin advised attorneys to continue to participate in mediation.