Ten people in three vehicles adorned with Trump flags drove from the Walmart on Veteran’s Parkway to the polling locations in Lafayette and West Lafayette.
Along its route, the caravan was joined by three more trucks, all honking and waving at passing cars and people.
The caravan’s first stop was Wea Ridge Elementary School in Lafayette. The group then proceeded to each polling locale in town, looping in and out of streets and neighborhoods as some bystanders waved and others made obscene gestures at the cars.
Colson Harrington, a high school student from Lafayette who attends the online school Indiana Connections Academy, organized the rally. Harrington said that Donald Trump’s pro-life stance was the main reason he and his family supported the president.
“Part of our church is that we really believe in pro-life,” Harrington said, “so that’s a really big factor.”
Harrington and his group agreed that the United States should be run as a business and that Trump was not only doing that, but was also so effective in his endeavors because he isn’t a career politician.
The rally’s route took Harrington and his cohorts through Purdue’s campus and past the polling location at Mackey Arena, where there was already a small group of Trump 2020 flag-waving students in suits and “Make America Great Again” hats. The driver of the last vehicle, a black Ford F-150 with a motorized scooter hooked up to the back of it, made a hand-horns sign out of his window at the group.
As the caravan drove through campus, several pedestrians waved and pumped their fists towards it, which were returned with a wave of horn-honking and celebratory gestures from the drivers.
Harrington said that the purpose of the rally was to generate more support for Trump on Election Day.
“I hadn’t seen many rallies around Lafayette and I wanted to put something together,” he said.
Another member of the caravan, Tim Bricker, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said that Trump helping veterans was his biggest reason for supporting him. He iterated it was crucial that more Trump supporters get out and vote.
“It’s a make it or break it day for Trump,” Bricker said.