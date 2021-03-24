A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday after allegedly molesting a child, possessing methamphetamine and owning a Molotov cocktail.
Paul Staggs Jr., 55, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a destructive device and two counts of child molestation, according to a probable cause affidavit filed today.
A woman who lived with Staggs filed a complaint of child molestation with the police, according to the affidavit. The woman, who reportedly lived with her two children, Staggs, another man and the victim on the 800 block of Somerset Drive, told police that Staggs babysat the victim multiple times during the week. She said he “inappropriately touched” the victim on Jan. 22.
The victim reportedly told police during a forensic interview that Staggs had forced him to perform oral sex on multiple occasions. Police also observed bruising on the right side of the victim’s face near his lips.
The victim is less than 10 years old, according to the affidavit.
When officers served a search warrant on Staggs’ house, they found syringes, a white powder than tested positive for methamphetamine, glass pipes and a Molotov cocktail.
Staggs reportedly admitted to using and consuming methamphetamine with the other two adults in his residence while children were present. He was subsequently arrested.
As of 1:50 p.m., Staggs was not listed in Tippecanoe County jail logs.
The state has requested a cash bond of $50,000.
Staggs’ jury trial is scheduled for June 8, according to court documents.