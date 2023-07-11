A West Lafayette man reportedly pointed a firearm and started threatening a woman who lived in the same apartment complex at 320 Brown Street early Monday morning.
Shots were reportedly fired in the same apartment complex about 10 p.m. the night before the arrest, and police say the cases are related.
“A shell casing was located at the scene,” West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. “No injuries were reported, aside from some minor non-shooting related injury to the suspect himself.”
After police arrived with a search warrant for his apartment, 37-year-old Justin Sexton was arrested with preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, intimidation and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
The victim was not very cooperative during the investigation, Ferguson said, so police don’t have many details about what led to the threats and the shooting.
Police reportedly found several handguns in his apartment, according to police logs.
“We're trying to gather more information, but cases like this where almost no one involved wants to cooperate are extremely challenging,” Ferguson said.
Sexton has bonded out of the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday morning.