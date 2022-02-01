A Lafayette man was arrested on a warrant after he allegedly molested a child under the age of 14.
Timothy Tubbs, 39, was arrested Monday after an investigation from the LPD found that he reportedly molested the victim on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2021, when the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Jan. 24.
The victim told police that Tubbs assaulted her multiple times throughout the years while she was asleep. In an interview with the police, Tubbs admitted to touching the victim, but denied assaulting her.
Tubbs is currently being held at Tippecanoe County Jail with no bond.