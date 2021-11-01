A Lafayette man was arrested twice on Sunday in the span of 12 hours.
Jacob Griffith, 30, was first arrested by the Tippecanoe County Police Department on Sunday morning after officers were dispatched because of a reckless driver, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said. Griffith hit a mailbox and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance on the 4500 block of U.S Highway 52 West.
"While searching him for arrest, (officers) found prescription pills not believed to be his," Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith said he believed the pills would be lab-tested in order to determine what they were.
The Lafayette Police Department then responded 12 hours later to Griffith's mother's house at 10:41 p.m. for a domestic disturbance between him and Angela Griffith Murray, his mother.
He reportedly struck the victim in the face after coming to the residence angry about an unspecified issue regarding vehicle registration Saturday night. The victim attempted to leave the room, but Griffith prevented her from leaving and the victim also attempted to hide in the bathroom, the affidavit states.
At one point during the altercation, Griffith strangled the victim while she was on the bed. When police arrived at the residence, they noted the victim had a cut on her hand and nose area and an abrasion to her neck among other injuries.
Murray had an abrasion on her neck and a cut near her nose, and in accordance to Indiana state law, Griffith was charged with strangulation and domestic battery, LPD Sergeant Ian O'Shields said.
"It's our standard operation procedure to make an arrest, regardless (when it's domestic violence)," O'Shields said.
He was also charged with criminal confinement as Griffith was not "allowing (Murray) to leave the residence," he said.
Officers detained Griffith and found three small plastic baggies which contained what looked like to be narcotics in an area where he had been. A small silver scale was found in his pocket which Griffith admitted he used to measure out marijuana, the affidavit states.
O'Shields said officers additionally charged Griffith with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia as they "were in plain view of where he was standing."
Griffith was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with strangulation, confinement, battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of a narcotic drug.