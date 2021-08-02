A Lafayette woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and stealing her purse, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Mollie Leeney, 55, reportedly stole the purse from the victim after approaching her outside of Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, saying that she owed Leeney money.
The victim followed Leeney into the Salvation Army parking lot and was attacked by Leeney. Leeney knocked the victim to the ground and punched her until the fighting was broken up by a bystander. When officers met with the victim, they noted that she had multiple lacerations on her face, the affidavit states.
Police found Leeney in a tent behind a residence on North 13th Street. Leeney reportedly admitted to the altercation with the victim but claimed the victim was the one who started the fight, and that she didn’t have the purse. Surveillance footage from LTHC later showed that Leeney was the aggressor and stole the purse, according to the affidavit.
Leeney was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of battery and robbery.