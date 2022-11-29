The probable cause affidavit released Tuesday against accused Delphi murderer Richard Allen says he had a gun with him at the time of the murder and that a single, unfired .40-caliber bullet was found near one of the victims' bodies.
The Indiana State Police Laboratory determined that the unspent round located within 2 feet of one of the victim's body had been cycled through one of Allen's firearms, the affidavit says.
Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged on Oct. 28 with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Police announced the arrest on Oct. 31 but withheld the probable cause affidavit and related documents "to protect the integrity of the case." But nearly a month later, on Tuesday, the affidavit was released.
The affidavit redacts all of the witness names and some other details.
A video taken by one of the victims and released early in the investigation shows the two girls walking on the southeast portion of the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. One of the victims says "gun" in the video, according to the affidavit. A man police have since identified as Allen says, "Guys, down the hill."
That is the last evidence of the victims alive, and the last thing recorded on either of their phones.
Clothes belonging to the victims were found in Deer Creek, south of where the bodies were found, the affidavit says.
Police interviewed three different juveniles who allegedly saw Allen as he walked along the bridge the same afternoon.
One of the juveniles said he was wearing blue jeans, a light blue duck canvas-type jacket and had gray and brown hair. She said he kept his face covered and described the man as "kind of creepy."
Another juvenile allegedly said "hi" to Allen, but Allen glared at them. The juvenile said she recalled him wearing all black and had something covering his mouth. She said he was not taller than 5 foot 10 with a bigger build.
Another juvenile showed officers photos she had taken on the trail and said she also ran into a man fitting Allen's description. She described Allen wearing a blue or black windbreaker jacket and said he had his hands in his pockets and kept his head down.
She allegedly said "hi" to the man but he said nothing back, and she told officers he seemed to be walking with a purpose, as if he knew where he was going.
A witness traveling east on 300 North said she saw a man with blue jeans and a light blue jacket covered in mud and blood walking away from Monon High Bridge. She said it appeared that he had gotten into a fight.
Another witness said she also saw a man fitting Allen's description standing on the first platform of the Monon High Bridge.
She said that halfway between the bridge and the parking lot across from Mears Farm, she saw two girls who she believed were Williams and German walk toward the bridge.
The witness said as she was leaving she noticed a weirdly parked car by the Child Protective Services building. Another witness said he also noticed a similar car parked on the south side of the CPS building, which appeared to be parked in a way to conceal the license plate.
The vehicle parked at the CPS building resembled Allen's 2016 Ford Focus and was seen traveling westbound on County Road 300 North at 1:27, which coincided with Allen's statement in 2017 when he told police he arrived at the trails around 1:30.
Allen told police that he was on the trail and parked at the old Farm Bureau building, which police believe was the CPS building because there was no Farm Bureau building, and walked to the new Freedom Bridge. He said he saw three females but did not describe them.
In October 2022, Allen was interviewed again by investigators and said he saw juvenile girls on the trails east of Freedom Bridge and that he went onto Monon High Bridge to watch fish.
He said he then walked back and sat on a bench, and he was wearing blue jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket with a hood.
Allen said he owns firearms located in his house, which his wife confirmed. She also told police Allen still owns a blue Carhartt jacket.