West Lafayette's fried chicken options aren't slim anymore.
Two new fast food restaurants will open this coming winter to the area north of campus, Slim Chickens and Panera Bread.
A building permit for a new Panera and a Slim Chickens were granted in late July. Both buildings are expected to cost $1.2 million each.
The Slim Chickens will be located at 2901 Northwestern Ave. and the Panera will be located at 3045 Sachem Ct. S.
Slim Chickens is a southern-style chicken fast food chain founded out of Fayetteville, Arkansas, with more than 180 locations in the United States, its website reads. The restaurant is the latest fried chicken-centric establishment to touch down in West Lafayette, joining two Popeye's locations opened in the last three months and Raising Cane's opened in April 2021.
The location is expected to open in December, according to the Indiana Business Journal.
The new Panera opening in January will be the third location in West Lafayette, including the one on Purdue's campus.